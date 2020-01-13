2019 Tennessee Comptroller audit says TDOC failed to investigate sexual abuse claims, meet required staffing levels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 210-page state audit is calling for the Tennessee Department of Corrections to address several findings including failure to investigate claims of sexual abuse and meet required staffing levels.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller audit, there are 18 findings in total that were brought into question over the past year.
Other findings include:
- Reliability involving death reports and other serious incidents
- Compliance with public records regulations
- Lack of demonstration that inmates are receiving sufficient medical and mental health services
- Though there has been an improvement, TDOC needs to ensure adequate monitoring of individuals placed on parole or probation
Senator Raumesh Akbari released a statement Friday regarding the audit:
"The Department of Corrections administrators and CoreCivic have committed a serious breach of trust. Whether you’re a taxpayer, a prison guard, an inmate or concerned family member, the current state of prisons in Tennessee, outlined in this state audit, will shock and disgust you.
While it is abundantly clear that CoreCivic’s corporate profit motive is undermining the safety and rehabilitation of inmates, there is also blame to be shared by those in charge of corrections too.
If Tennessee wants to make any progress on reforms that encourage productive re-entry to society, Gov. Lee must move quickly to ensure Tennessee prisons stop breaking the law and start providing a safe and healthy environment for inmates and guards."
