City of Memphis fills 1,300 potholes across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has worked to address the pothole problem in the Bluff City and announced Monday that 1,304 potholes have been filled.
The city has been working since the first of this year. Just last week the city had filled 400 potholes, but that number has heightened within the second week of 2020.
A company called SpringML is working with the city for these improvements.
You can help by reporting potholes to 311 or by visiting https://memphistn.gov/government/311. You can also use the Memphis 311 app.
Potholes on state road can be reported to the Tennessee Department of Transportation at 731-935-0205.
