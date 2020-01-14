Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE-RECORDS DENIAL
Governor claims 'executive privilege,' denies public records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's administration has invoked executive privilege multiple times to withhold documents from public records requests, even though such privilege is not defined in the state's law, nor mentioned in its constitution. Officials in Lee's office say they are using it interchangeably with a separate protection when documents are deemed part of the executive office's decision-making process. Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, says open government advocates worry that deliberative process exemptions will be used too broadly _ thus making it difficult to know whether it's being used improperly without involving the courts.
CORRECTIONS AUDIT-TENNESSEE
Tennessee lawmakers wrestle with a scathing audit of prisons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly released audit has found that Tennessee's correction agency failed to provide adequate oversight to ensure the safety of the state's inmates and public. The scathing report has sparked alarm among state lawmakers, many of whom raised concerns on Monday about the 18 negative findings and observations outlined in the audit. Those findings point out the agency's inability to compile accurate data on inmate deaths, facility lockdowns and use of force by correctional officers over the past two years. Additional findings in the report included the department's mishandling of sexual abuse and harassment investigations.
FRIST-HEALTH CARE COMPANY
Frist launches new long-term health care tech company
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist is launching a long-term health care technology company. A news release says CareBridge will offer electronic visit verification and real-time sharing of detailed clinical information among patients, caregivers, health plans and state officials. It will also feature 24-7 support for patients at high risk of hospitalization and a predictive model for determining the amount of home and community-based services patients living at home need. The company includes the acquisition of HealthStar and Sinq Technologies. It's backed by more than $40 million in funding, including from Google's venture capital arm.
AP-US-DUI-CRASH-OFFICER-INJURED
Officer hurt in crash with woman accused of drunk driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee officer suffered critical injuries from being hit while inside his cruiser by a woman accused of drinking and driving with young children in her car. News outlets report 32-year-old Cadarius Davis crashed into the police car, trapping the officer inside early Sunday morning in Memphis. The officer suffered a concussion, fractured pelvis and fractured tailbone. The officer had been doing traffic control while crews repaired damage from storms. Authorities say Davis appeared intoxicated. She wasn't injured in the crash. A 2-year-old and 3-year-old in her car were taken to a hospital to be checked out.
ASIAN CARP
Wildlife agency says silver carp reported in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it has received a report of invasive silver carp spotted on Chickamauga Lake. According to a news release from the agency, an angler said a silver carp jumped into his boat as he deployed the trolling motor. Another 15-20 fish were visible near the surface of the water. Silver carp are one of several species of invasive Asian carp that are a concern for wildlife officials. TWRA says the fish in Chickamauga Lake were spotted in October but only reported to the agency on Friday. Officials are asking the public to report future sightings.
BREWERY-TENNESSEE EXPANSION
Brewery plans $49M Tennessee upgrade with 155 new jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A brewery is planning a $49 million upgrade in Tennessee that it says will add 155 jobs. According to the Daily Memphian, Blues City Brewery in Memphis is one of three U.S. contract-brewing facilities operated by Wisconsin-based City Brewing Company. The company is seeking a local property tax break worth $3.7 million over 12 years. The Economic Growth Engine for Memphis & Shelby County says the operation will generate $10 million in property tax over the 12-year time frame. The facility currently employs 516 people making an average of $54,000 annually. City Brewing bought the plant nine years ago.