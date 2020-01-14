Quitman County Schools delays classes Tuesday

Quitman County Schools delays classes Tuesday
Some school systems are delaying classes on Dec. 17 due to severe weather. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 13, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 10:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quitman County Schools will be on a delayed start Tuesday morning. Officials made the announcement on Facebook after power was restored at Quitman County Elementary School.

Students will report at 9 a.m. All staff members will report at their regular time.

Meanwhile, more than a third of the county is still without power tonight. Neighbors are stepping in to lend a helping hand.

Women with a local social club, "The Honeybees" cooked and provided water for those who don't have power or food to eat.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.