Quitman County Schools delays classes Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quitman County Schools will be on a delayed start Tuesday morning. Officials made the announcement on Facebook after power was restored at Quitman County Elementary School.
Students will report at 9 a.m. All staff members will report at their regular time.
Meanwhile, more than a third of the county is still without power tonight. Neighbors are stepping in to lend a helping hand.
Women with a local social club, "The Honeybees" cooked and provided water for those who don't have power or food to eat.
