Rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week

There are a few showers lingering in north Mississippi this morning, but rain is on its way out. However, there will be another chance for showers this evening. Despite ample cloud cover, highs will be in the lower 60s this afternoon. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 62. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Low: 58. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow, which will give us a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will begin in the morning and last through the afternoon. Most of the area will be dry by sunset and we will not have any rain on Thursday. There will be another chance for showers late Friday into early Saturday as another cold front moves into the Mid-South. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s tomorrow, then drop to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for showers early Saturday, but we should be clearing out by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will drop rapidly into the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s. It will remain cold as we kick off next week with highs only in the lower 40s Monday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.