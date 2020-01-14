Rain remains in the forecast through the end of the week

REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow, which will give us a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will begin in the morning and last through the afternoon. Most of the area will be dry by sunset and we will not have any rain on Thursday. There will be another chance for showers late Friday into early Saturday as another cold front moves into the Mid-South. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s tomorrow, then drop to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday.