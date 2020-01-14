Relief organizations begin helping residents in Mississippi

DeSoto County, Miss. (WMC) - Aerial footage shows the destruction in DeSoto County after two tornadoes ripped through the area. On Tuesday, crews were out again assessing the damage and cleaning up what’s left.
“Our real purpose in being here is to walk alongside people when they’re hurting and just let them know that they’re loved and not alone,” said Shannon Daley with Samaritan’s Purse.
Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, had a team of five on the ground helping residents any way they could. Organizers anticipate having 40 volunteers from here on out.
“They’ll do things such as running chainsaws, getting those trees off of houses as we can as well as out of yards and getting them up to the streets,” said Daley.
The Mid-South Red Cross is also out helping anyone impacted by the EF-1 and EF-2 tornadoes that hit early Saturday morning. Officials say they’ve helped about 300 families so far.
County officials estimate close to $14 million in damage to homes and more than $500,000 damage to commercial properties.
“Sometimes we help people with medicines they need replaced. I’ve seen, where we have vouchers for eyeglasses and dentures,” said John Brown with the Mid-South Red Cross.
Volunteers are out distributing supplies and food. Disaster assessment teams are also working with families to establish recovery plans. Ultimately, these organizations are working to ensure those impacted by this disaster have the support they need.
“This is a tragedy and sometimes people just need someone to talk to and a lot of times we bring that counseling with us when our caseworkers go out,” said Brown.
To contact the Red Cross visit https://www.redcross.org/contact-us.html. To contact Samaritan’s Purse call 662-782-1169.
