Storms possible for some overnight & a very active pattern for all this week

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms Wind: SE 5 Low: 56
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5 High: 63
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 58
THIS WEEK: Scattered rain and thunderstorms will impact the southern half of the Mid-South overnight followed by clouds and warm temperatures tomorrow. Rainfall amount will average a tenth to half an inch. A cold front will move through Wednesday bringing more scattered rain and thunderstorms for much of the area bringing an additional quarter to half an inch of rainfall. High temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows only in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms early in the day along with highs in the lower 60s and falling to near 30 overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s and lows again near 30.
