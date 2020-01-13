Storms possible for some overnight & a very active pattern for all this week

THIS WEEK: Scattered rain and thunderstorms will impact the southern half of the Mid-South overnight followed by clouds and warm temperatures tomorrow. Rainfall amount will average a tenth to half an inch. A cold front will move through Wednesday bringing more scattered rain and thunderstorms for much of the area bringing an additional quarter to half an inch of rainfall. High temperatures Wednesday will reach the upper 60s with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows only in the lower 50s.