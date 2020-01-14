Suspect tries to steal ATM from local Regions Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regions Bank will have to replace an ATM after someone tried to steal it.
The incident happened at the Regions Bank on Union Avenue in Midtown - just down the street from WMC studios.
The machine was pulled off its foundation and ripped apart. Customers said the ATM has been like that for weeks now.
WMC Action News 5 checked police records and found a theft was reported at the bank’s address back on New Year’s Eve.
Several security cameras at the bank likely caught the crime, but so far that video has not been released.
