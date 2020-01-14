Several taken to hospital after school bus crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for answers after an early morning school bus crash.
Crews were called to Lowell Avenue and Airways Tuesday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department told WMC Action News 5 one ambulance was taken to Regional One, another was taken to Methodist University, and another was taken to Le Bonheur.
We’re working to confirm the age of the individuals injured and what school the bus was routed for.
Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.