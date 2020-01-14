Tate Reeves to be sworn in as Mississippi’s 65th Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tate Reeves will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 65th Governor Tuesday morning, but the forecast is now impacting plans for the ceremony.
It will now be held inside the State Capitol in the House chamber.
Crews spent the morning putting the finishing touches on the outdoor staging that was constructed for the swearing-in ceremony.
Inaugural Committee Chair Leigh Reeves knew from the start the role was an undertaking with many moving parts.
The House gallery will be filled with family, officials and those participating in the program. Therefore, members of the public will be watching from those monitors in the hallways and potentially in conference rooms throughout the Capitol.
