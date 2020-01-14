TBI lab data reveals meth as the state’s most-submitted drug in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime lab data has revealed that meth was the state’s most-submitted drug during 2019 topping marijuana for the first time since the lab began keeping detailed statistics.
According to TBI, labs in Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville received 9,795 submissions of marijuana in 2019 compared to 10,652 in 2018.
The TBI says meth submissions have continued to increase over the years. In 2015 there were 3,748 submissions. In 2019 that number jumped to 12,072.
This increase could be credited to the lack of meth labs in the state over the past 10 years causing an influx in imported meth.
