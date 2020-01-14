University of Memphis raising minimum wage for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis has made a huge announcement regarding pay wages for its employees.
In July, the minimum wage for regular hourly wage employees will be raised to $13/hour.
Officials said the increase will happen in two increments. The first will be April 1 increasing pay to $12/hour, the second will move to July 1 moving the wage to $13/hour.
Within the past five years, employees have been given raises to their hourly pay. In 2018, minimum wage was raised to $10.60/hour, then increased to $11.11/hour in 2019.
