Up and down temperatures and more rain chances

WEEKEND: Another chance of rain will come in Friday night into early Saturday, but we should clear out by late Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s early on Saturday then fall rapidly into the 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s. Much colder air will stick around for much of next week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s.