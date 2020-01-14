Up and down temperatures and more rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger off and on this afternoon with a little sun. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A few showers or isolated downpours are possible ahead of the next cold front. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows will drop into the 40s Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Highs will be upper 50s to low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.
FRIDAY: Most of the day looks dry with highs in the 50s.
WEEKEND: Another chance of rain will come in Friday night into early Saturday, but we should clear out by late Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s early on Saturday then fall rapidly into the 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s. Much colder air will stick around for much of next week with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s.
