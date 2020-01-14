Woman accused of hitting MPD officer worked at school bus company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New developments have been released about the driver accused of hitting a Memphis police officer while driving under the influence.
Durham School Services, which provides bus drivers to districts across the country, told WMC Action News 5 Cadarius Davis has been removed from service while the case is under investigation.
Davis faces charges including child neglect, driving under the influence and vehicular assault after she was accused of running into a police cruiser. The crash happened Sunday, just after midnight.
The officer had his blue lights on while MLGW crews worked on downed power lines on McLean near Overton Park.
She was driving her personal car at the time of the crash.
Davis also had her small children, a 2-year-old and 3-year-old, in the back seat when the crash happened.
Authorities said Davis was not injured. Her two children were taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for evaluation, but they did not appear to have any visible injuries.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.