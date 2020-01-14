93-year-old DeSoto County woman loses home in storm

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - It’s a heartbreaking sight. Trees on top of houses and homes destroyed all across DeSoto County.
Jerry Peak grew up on Charles Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He says Saturday morning’s tornadoes destroyed his childhood home.
“I wasn’t expecting this when I came down. When I made it here it was something like I’ve never seen,” said Peak.
Peak says his 93-year-old grandmother, Gladys, and other family members were inside the home when the storms hit.
“The sound he heard was unreal and he said the next thing the tree was in the house,” said Peak.
The tree fell just feet away from where they were sitting in the living room. Peak is grateful his family made it out safely. But now, they’re turning to the community for help through a GoFundMe page.
“The place is very old and no company would insure it so right now it’s at a 100 percent loss,” said Peak.
Tuesday morning, crews with disaster relief efforts were at the home surveying the damage and doing what they can to help.
“Our real purpose in being here is to walk alongside people when they’re hurting and just let them know that they’re loved and not alone,” said Shannon Daley with Samaritan’s Purse.
If you’d like to donate to the Peak family’s page, click [HERE].
