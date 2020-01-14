An approaching cold front keeps rain in the Mid-South overnight & tomorrow

THIS WEEK: Isolated to widely scattered showers will develop after midnight and continue into the early morning hours. Drizzle and fog is also likely for many areas. A few showers will develop along the passing cold front tomorrow afternoon and push out of the area by the evening hours. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be much the same but slightly warmer with a mostly cloudy sky, highs in the mid 50s, and lows only in the lower 50s.