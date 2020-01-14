An approaching cold front keeps rain in the Mid-South overnight & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: SE 5 Low: 58
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: SW 5-10 High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing Wind: NE 10-15 Low: 42
THIS WEEK: Isolated to widely scattered showers will develop after midnight and continue into the early morning hours. Drizzle and fog is also likely for many areas. A few showers will develop along the passing cold front tomorrow afternoon and push out of the area by the evening hours. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be much the same but slightly warmer with a mostly cloudy sky, highs in the mid 50s, and lows only in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with showers likely for the first half of the day along with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows falling to near 30. Sunday will be partly cloudy and much colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows again in the low to mid 20s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
