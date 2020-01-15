Best Life: Immune-boosting foods that fight the flu

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Thirty-six thousand people die each year from the flu and more than 200,000 are hospitalized in the United States alone. But certain foods high in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that help support a healthy immune system.
To beat this and you may need to eat this.
Oranges and grapefruits get all the Vitamin C glory when it comes to boosting your immune system. But, did you know one cup of strawberries or raw broccoli gives you nearly 100% of your daily Vitamin C? And, a medium-sized red bell pepper contains nearly double the daily value.
Gena Lewis, MD, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, told Ivanhoe, “I’m a medical doctor and I prescribe medicine, but I always like to take the natural approach whenever possible, and food is medicine.”
Garlic and olive oil have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that help fight off infection.
“There’s so much evidence that the more we eat that’s plant-based, that’s not processed, so fresh from garden to the kitchen in the direction to lean in,” Richard Seidman, MD, MPH, chief medical officer at L.A. Care Health Plan said.
You can also drink bone broth which contains a more concentrated dose of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. To give it some flavor, simmer it with ingredients like ginger or cayenne for an extra immune boost. With ways to keep your immune system healthy and kick sickness to the curb.
Knowing foods to stay clear of is just as important. Avoid alcohol, caffeinated beverages, crunchy crackers and chips which aggravate a sore throat, and processed foods which all weaken the immune system.
