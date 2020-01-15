Billy Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, expected to appear in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who is charged in the death of Memphis Tigers and Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright will have his first court appearance of the year today.
There was a chance Billy Turner would learn his trial date at his hearing last month - but once again that business was continued.
This time, it was so the prosecution and defense could coordinate schedules with their expert witnesses. Judge Lee Coffee had hoped that could be done by today, to work toward setting a trial date.
Turner was supposed to go on trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright in September, but late evidence given to the defense pushed that date back.
At Turner’s last court appearance Wright’s mother was there. She said she hopes that the case goes to trial so she can learn everything about what led to her son’s murder.
Turner was charged in the murder along with Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright. She pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison this summer.
Wright’s mother believes Sherra was the mastermind of the crime.
Turner’s lawyer has told us he’s gearing up for trial. He said Turner will not plead guilty to anything dealing with the homicide of Lorenzen Wright.
