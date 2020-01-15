Boil water alert issued for Buena Vista subdivision

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A boil water alert has been issued for the Buena Vista Subdivision in South Hernando after Saturday’s tornadoes.
The notice is for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in DeSoto County.
Officials say there was a system pressure loss due to a power outage caused by the storm on Saturday.
Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This should be done before serving to pets as well.
