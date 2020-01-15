1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and three others are injured after two-vehicle crashed in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
It happened along South Third Street near Person Avenue. Police say one of the drivers was taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of the passengers died on the scene.
When our crews arrived on the scene, a red car and a red pickup truck were wrecked along the side of the road.
South Third was shut down as police investigated.
