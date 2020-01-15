Donations pour in as crews clean up debris in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Crews were hard at work Wednesday afternoon, just days after two tornadoes ripped through north Mississippi, destroying neighborhoods.
"I've googled pictures of places that have been hit by bombs and this is what it looks like," said DeSoto County resident Jerry Peak.
Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help one another.
Donations have been dropped off by the carloads at Lewisburg and Love fire departments for those who need it most.
"It's been overwhelming in a good way," said Kortnie Smith with the Love Fire Department.
For now, the Love Fire Department is putting a pause on accepting donations as they assess the needs of the community.
If you’re in need of supplies or food, you’re more than welcome to go. Just expect some love in return inspired by the fire chief.
“He wanted us, as a goal, to reach 40 hugs as a station and as of today, we have 294 hugs,” said Smith.
Over at the Lewisburg Fire Department, donations are still coming in. They recently had issues with people wanting supplies that were not impacted by the tornadoes. Officials say they expect to shutdown the supply center on Sunday.
"They're trying to use an ID system that you're in the damaged area because this is why the people have brought this in," said John Hampton with the MS Southern Baptist Disaster Response Team .
Hampton and his crew have been out tarping homes and removing trees. He says they've had about 40 volunteers out there since the disaster happened.
A disaster Relief Fund has been set up. If you would like to donate click here.
If you would like to volunteer with the Love Fire Department you can call their office or message the department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.