Endangered Caruthersville, Mo. woman still missing; family expands search to other states

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are asking that people continue to call in with their tips on a missing woman.
On Wednesday, January 15, Caruthersville police said that people have called in and reported seeing 36-year-old Michele Bell at her car that broke down at Exit 34 in Mississippi County, Ark.
They ask that people keep calling. They say that she has not been found and they need everyone to keep looking.
The family of a missing Caurthersville, Missouri woman are asking for more help from the public.
Bell’s handed out flyers and traveled to farther areas to let others know about her.
Her family hoped by getting the word out about her disappearance they could learn Bell’s whereabouts.
On January 2, 2020, Caruthersville police said Bell is still missing.
Bell went missing around 11:43 p.m. on Sunday, December 8.
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued two days later on Dec. 10.
Bell’s family are now spreading their search to Tennessee and Mississippi, but will continue their efforts in Missouri and Arkansas.
Several people have reportedly seen her in the near where her vehicle broke down at Exit 34.
Police said a reward is being offered for the safe return of Bell.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, she is suffering from mental illness and has been hallucinating.
Bell is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt and pink leggings.
Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said they believe she left Caruthersville around 2 a.m. in a maroon Chevy HHR.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, that vehicle was found unoccupied near Joiner, Ark., which is about an hour away from Caruthersville.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Luxora, Ark., the vehicle was found on an exit ramp of Interstate 55 near Joiner.
Police said she was last seen on Monday December 10, 2019 near her car.
She was seen in Missouri, driving her car on I-55 Southbound, prior to the reported sightings around the car in Ark.
Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911, your local law enforcement agency or the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-4101.
