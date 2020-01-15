Foggy and wet morning in the Mid-South

There is a Dense Fog Advisory this morning for areas along and west of the Mississippi River. Memphis is included in this advisory. This means that visibility could be less than one mile for the morning commute. We are also dealing with drizzle and mist this morning. There will be scattered showers throughout the day, but we will finally dry out tonight. Highs today will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s and low 40s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 68. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 42. Winds west 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a dry day tomorrow, but it will remain mostly cloudy. It will also be dry for most of the day Friday, but showers will move back in on Friday night. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s through the end of the week.
WEEKEND: There will also be a chance for showers early Saturday as another cold front arrives in the area. Showers will continue through the early afternoon, but we will be dry by sunset. Temperatures will drop rapidly into the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK: After an uncharacteristically warm start to January, we will finally see temperatures drop next week. Highs will only be in the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s area-wide. We will see temperatures gradually rise at the end of next week.
