Foggy and wet morning in the Mid-South

There is a Dense Fog Advisory this morning for areas along and west of the Mississippi River. Memphis is included in this advisory. This means that visibility could be less than one mile for the morning commute. We are also dealing with drizzle and mist this morning. There will be scattered showers throughout the day, but we will finally dry out tonight. Highs today will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s and low 40s tonight.