Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to help No. 6 Kansas beat Oklahoma 66-52. It was Moss' first start for the Jayhawks. The graduate transfer had started every game he played the previous two years at Iowa. He stepped in for injured leading scorer Devon Dotson. Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday. Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners shot 31% from the field.
UNDATED (AP) — The final Associated Press Top 25 of the season has a familiar look. LSU is No. 1 after winning the national championship. Add Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama and you have seven of the preseason top 10 teams finishing in the top 10 five months later. For the first time since 2006 every preseason top 10 team finished the season ranked. The next AP Top 25 will be released in August.