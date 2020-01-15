Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to help No. 6 Kansas beat Oklahoma 66-52. It was Moss' first start for the Jayhawks. The graduate transfer had started every game he played the previous two years at Iowa. He stepped in for injured leading scorer Devon Dotson. Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday. Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners shot 31% from the field.