Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' gamble two years ago is a win away from paying off. That's when the Titans fired Mike Mularkey as head coach despite losing in the divisional round of the playoffs. Tennessee hired Mike Vrabel as a rookie head coach. The Titans wanted a coach who could push them to compete for championships, and they bet on Vrabel's experience as a 14-year linebacker with three Super Bowl rings. Now in his second season, Vrabel has the Titans playing in their first AFC championship game in 17 years.