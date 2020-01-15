Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS LAWMAKER DEATH
Woman charged in former lawmaker's death faces new charges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker faces new charges alleging that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim's ex-husband. Authorities on Tuesday charged Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O'Donnell was charged last year with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. An affidavit filed Tuesday says four inmates told a State Police investigator that O'Donnell talked with them about killing Collins' ex-husband and making the death look like suicide.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Arkansas circuit judge candidate appeals removal from ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas district judge is appealing his removal from the ballot as a candidate for a circuit judge position. KAIT-TV reports that Lawrence County District Judge Adam Weeks filed the appeal Friday with the state Supreme Court after being removed from the ballot on Jan. 7. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ordered Weeks' removal from the ballot because of a 1994 conviction for using fictitious car tags. Piazza said in his ruling that it seems “absurd,” but that the state constitution bars people convicted of crimes that involve acts of deceit, fraud or making a false statement from running for certain elected offices.
UNIVERSITY STUDENT KILLED
Driver in fatal student mishap did not seem under influence
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A University of Central Arkansas police report says a student who fatally struck another student with his vehicle did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police say 19-year-old UCA sophomore Rebekah Harpool died Jan. 9 at a hospital where she was taken after being struck on a campus parking lot a day earlier. KATV reports that police said the driver told officers he was not using his cell phone at the time, is cooperating and provided his cell phone to investigators.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
2 Arkansas officers cleared for duty after shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Fayetteville's police chief says the two officers who fatally shot a man who killed a fellow officer can return to duty after an investigation exonerated them. A Fayetteville Police Department internal investigation concluded that Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce acted reasonably, justifiably and properly when they fatally shot London Phillips on Dec. 7. The pair killed Phillips after he killed officer Stephen Carr outside the police station while he was sitting in his patrol car. Sgt. Anthony Murphy says the officers will return to work on their next scheduled shifts.
GUNS IN COURT-ARKANSAS
Lawyer sues Arkansas officials for not allowing gun in court
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney is suing local officials for denying him access to a courthouse while carrying a handgun. Chris Corbitt, a patent attorney from Conway, filed the complaint last Thursday against Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins and County Judge Barry Hyde. A security guard refused to let him enter the Pulaski County District Courthouse on Jan. 3 because he carried a concealed gun permit. Both Higgins and Hyde declined the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette requests for comment. The lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, uses a state law that bans firearms from courthouses, except for bailiffs and other “officers of the court." Corbitt argues that definition includes attorneys.
REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor defends decision to accept new refugees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is defending his decision to continue accepting new refugees despite skepticism from some GOP lawmakers. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday challenged lawmakers to avoid creating “fear” about the decision to accept refugees. Hutchinson told a legislative committee that fewer than 50 refugees will be resettled in Washington County in northwestern Arkansas under his decision. Arkansas is among 42 states that have said they will continue to accept refugees since the Trump administration issued an order in September that gave state and local governments the authority to refuse to accept them for the first time in history.