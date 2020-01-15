Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Nichols Sutton say he should be spared from execution because he has transformed himself from a killer to a lifesaver while in prison. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of fellow inmate Carl Estep. He was already serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old, and he had been convicted of two other murders when he was 18. In a Tuesday petition to Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton's attorneys say he saved the lives of numerous prison employees and fellow inmates. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20.