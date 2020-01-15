NAACP, New Tri-State Defender, Kroger announce ‘Uplift the Community’ grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cash is up for grabs for organizations looking to make the Bluff City a better place.
The NAACP, Kroger and the New Tri-State Defender announced the “Uplift the Community” grant Wednesday morning.
The grant is awarded to non-profits who have projects that uplift communities, fight crime or decrease blight.
One past grant recipient says the benefit to Memphis can be felt long-term.
“We were able to use some funds to acquire some equipment to remove some graffiti in and around the communities we serve, and we’re continuing to do to this day,” said Janine Heiner Buchanan, Uplift the Community grant recipient.
To apply for the “Uplift the Community” grant, you must be a 501-c-3 organization in the city of Memphis.
The online application period opens Thursday.
