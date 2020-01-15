Officers searching for missing Memphis man last seen driving Toyota

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing man diagnosed with depression and social anxiety.
Huston McCormick went missing from his home in the 1600 block of Concourse Ave. around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.
McCormick could be driving a white Toyota Avalon with license plate TN-323 SWZ. He was last seen driving west on Autumn Avenue.
Police said the missing man has also been diagnosed with depression and social anxiety.
He was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray hat, white shirt, and gray pants.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.