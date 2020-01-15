SCS high school students team up with local non-profit SoGiv

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County high school students are supporting a good cause and wearing it on their feet.
The district is teaming up with a local non-profit called SoGiv, to help the students make shoes that raise awareness about important issues.
“We raise awareness for multiple causes,” said Edward Bogard, SoGiv founder. “Everything ranging from the Down Syndrome Association to Salvation Army -- hunger awareness -- we provided just over 13,000 meals to date in partnership with the Mid-South Foodbank for our hunger awareness shoe.”
Students from Germantown, Overton, East, Bolton, and Southwind are designing shoes that raise awareness for a cause they feel passionate about.
On Wednesday, they presented their cause and design to a panel of judges, who will select one of them to become a SoGiv shoe.
“The design will actually be manufactured and produced,” said Bogard. “We will come back for a big shoe release party when they go on sale, and 100% of the proceeds directly benefits SCS and their initiatives throughout the year.”
The students chose issues like gun violence and immigration, water pollution, declining bee populations, and breast cancer.
The shoe that is made will be sold locally, and all of the proceeds will be used for Shelby County School’s fundraiser.
The winning team’s shoe will be announced on Saturday.
