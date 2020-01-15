Step into a world of pure imagination with ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ at the Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The movie that we all know and love is re-imagined on stage in the Broadway musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
In the play and like the movie, Willy Wonka is opening his mysterious chocolate factory to a select few, including Charlie Bucket - a child lucky enough to find one of five golden tickets granting entry into the chocolate factory.
"This is definitely like a huge role,” said Code Garcia who plays Willie Wonka in the musical. "I want people to leave feeling closer to their families, I think that’s an aspect of the story that’s really important is about parenting and the family in general."
Aside from the powerful story line, Garcia says his favorite part of the show is the singing, costumes and dancing.
"I think the choreography is very appealing to watch,” Garcia said.
Garcia showed WMC Action News 5’s Arianna Poindexter a few moves from the show. It took a lot of practice and attention to detail but she eventually got the hang of it.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is running at the Orpheum through Sunday, Jan. 19.
