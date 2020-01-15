3 suspects wanted in Memphis home invasion

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 14, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 8:54 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are looking for three suspects they say broke into a woman’s home near Whitney Avenue while she and her mother were sleeping on Saturday.

The woman told police she heard someone walking through her house around 2:40 a.m. just before a suspect kicked her bedroom door in armed with a gun. He then began searching the room for valuables.

A second suspect allegedly pulled her mother from her bed and drug her down a hallway demanding the two women to tell them where the money was. A third suspect was in another area of the house looking for items as well.

Memphis Police Department says the suspects stole two TVs and a billfold with debit cards totaling $1,160.

This is an ongoing investigation.

