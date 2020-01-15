9 tornadoes hit the Mid-South during Saturday’s storms, according to the National Weather Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We now have a better count of how many tornadoes hit the Mid-South during Saturday’s storms.
DeSoto County, Mississippi remains the hardest hit, but overall there were nine tornadoes that hit different areas of the Mid-South this weekend.
The largest of the tornadoes is still the EF2 tornado that hit near Hernando and Lewisburg in DeSoto County, with max winds of 120 mph.
DeSoto County officials estimated the damage to be about $14 million.
Overall, there were four EF0 tornadoes and four EF1 tornadoes.
The National Weather Service said one of the EF0 tornadoes had wind speeds of 80 mph when it hit Fayette County, Tennessee. The EF0 tornado hit Fayette County west of Disco Road, Southeast of Williston, Tennessee. Trees were uprooted and a home had minor damages.
Another EF1 tornado hit Troy, Tennessee in Obion County with 90 mph winds. Several barns and outbuildings were severely damaged by straight-line winds.
The NWS said EF0 tornadoes hit Weakly County near Sharon, Tennessee, Tishomingo County, in Mississippi, and another near Lee and Prentiss Counties in Mississippi.
Authorities said three more EF1 tornadoes hit Prentiss, Tishomingo, and Tate Counties in Mississippi.
If you need help recovering from the tornadoes contact Samaritan’s Purse at (828)262-1980 or the Red Cross at (901)726-1690.
