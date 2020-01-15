West Memphis set to open 3 medical marijuana dispensaries

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The first medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opened for business in May of last year. And now West Memphis will soon see its dispensaries open.
The mayor thinks the lure of medical marijuana could mean people moving across the bridge to the other side.
“It will be something new for the city and the jobs they’ll be offering for the people in this community," said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.
McClendon is excited that medical marijuana dispensaries are finally coming to his city, three of them. Work is moving along on the dispensary on OK street. And the foundation has been poured at the second location which is next to the Holiday Inn Express.
The third dispensary will be located off the interstate near the truck stops. Drawings of all three dispensaries show what is planned.
The mayor says these dispensaries will bring jobs with good pay.
“Twenty-five to 30 jobs per dispensary paying anywhere from $18 to $25 an hour,” said McClendon.
And the mayor says besides the jobs the city will get revenue from the dispensaries. One of his top priorities -- a bus service.
“That’s one of the most needed the people in West Memphis talk to me about,” he said.
McClendon says West Memphis does not have a bus service for citizens. He said MATA stopped offering service a couple of years ago. He is talking with First Transit about offering service to West Memphis.
Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have brought in more than $25 million. There are more than a dozen dispensaries in the state. But the only one open in zone three which includes West Memphis is near Jonesboro.
McClendon is hoping people will move to his city from Memphis just to get medical marijuana.
“I really do believe people will start moving to West Memphis for that," he said.
The first dispensary is expected to open in March.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.