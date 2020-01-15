Windy and warm with isolated showers or storm through evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms this afternoon and evening. The main threat for storms will be over north Mississippi where a few storms could be strong with gusty wind. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s. Windy and colder. Winds northeast 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY: Highs will be upper 40s to low 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. It will remain breezy and chilly through Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Most of the day looks dry with highs in the 50s.
WEEKEND: Another chance of rain will come in Friday night into early Saturday, but we should dry out by late Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s early on Saturday then fall rapidly into the 30s on Saturday night. Clouds will give way to sun by Sunday afternoon, but highs will only be in the 40s. Much colder air will stick around for much of next week with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and lows in the 20s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.