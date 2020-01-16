Cold & cloudy today, rain this weekend

Temperatures continue to drop behind a cold front, so we will all be in the upper 40s and lower 50s today. Wind chills will be in the 30s this morning with a gusty north wind. It will be cloudy all day, but most of the area will stay dry. However, there will be a chance for patchy drizzle late today and tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight under a cloudy sky.