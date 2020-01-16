Cold & cloudy today, rain this weekend

Temperatures continue to drop behind a cold front, so we will all be in the upper 40s and lower 50s today. Wind chills will be in the 30s this morning with a gusty north wind. It will be cloudy all day, but most of the area will stay dry. However, there will be a chance for patchy drizzle late today and tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight under a cloudy sky.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 50. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 41. Winds northeast 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Patchy drizzle will also be possible on Friday, but the best chances will be in areas in north Mississippi. Highs will stay in the lower 50s again tomorrow and it will be a chilly day. Another cold front will arrive late Friday night, which will bring another chance for rain.
WEEKEND: We will start Saturday with rain, but everything will be east of the area by late afternoon. Temperatures will drop rapidly into the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday night. We will get sunshine back on Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average at the beginning of next week. Highs will only be in the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s area-wide. We will see temperatures gradually rise at the end of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
