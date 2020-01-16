Donations are pouring in for victims of the north Mississppi storms

“We have some great citizens,” DeSoto County Judge Ken Adams said. “We’re a Christian community, we’re Christian minded. We believe in prayer, but we know we need to put feet to those prayers and help where help is needed.” DeSoto County officials, residents, and business owners gathered at the Superlo Foods in Southaven to collect cash donations from shoppers. The cash will then be put on gift cards for people affected by the EF1 and EF2 tornadoes that hit the county last weekend.