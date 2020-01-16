Group of Mississippi physicians come out in support of medical marijuana initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A number of Mississippi physicians have voiced their support for Initiative 65, which would give sick Mississippians the option of using medical marijuana from licensed treatment facilities.
This after the Mississippi Board of Health released a statement expressing ‘strong opposition’ to the medical marijuana ballot initiative, pointing to what they say are known harms of using cannabis products.
The physicians supporting Initiative 65 say that the statement from the Mississippi Board of Health is “filled with misinformation and outdated arguments.”
In a letter, which can be read in its entirety below, the physicians write, “[The Board’s] resolution offers no compelling reason why the ten members of the Board should try to stop more than 5,700 physicians in our state from using our experiences, training, and research to consider treating our patients with medical marijuana.”
Jamie Grantham, Communications Director for Mississippians for Compassionate Care, said that he is “disappointed” with the Board’s opposition to something “that could change so many peoples’ lives in Mississippi.”
Grantham goes on to say that he is also overwhelmed with the “hundreds of thousands” of responses by Mississippians, including physicians across the state, who are ready to vote in November for medical marijuana to be available for qualified patients.
Mississippians will vote for or against the initiative on November 3, 2020.
