Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Norman Powell scored 23 points to help the Toronto Raptors hold off the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby each added 21 points for the Raptors. Toronto shot a season-high 61.2% from the field. Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari scored 23 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader added 21 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City trailed by 30 in the second quarter. Gallinari threw down a monster dunk and was fouled with 2:39 left in the fourth quarter. The free throw cut Toronto's lead to three, but the Raptors held on.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Petrino has been hired as the new football coach at Missouri State. The school says Petrino will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons. Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. He left the Arkansas job after a motorcycle accident exposed an extra-marital affair. Petrino was 36-26 in his second stint with Louisville when he was fired in 2018 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 30 points to lead Arkansas to a 75-55 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. Whitt, a graduate transfer from SMU, scored 17 points in the first half to help the Razorbacks to a 34-28 lead at halftime. Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 17 points, all in the second half, and Maxwell Evans added 16, all in the first half. The Commodores have lost 23 straight SEC games.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help lead Texas to a 76-64 victory over Oklahoma State. Andrew Jones also scored 14 points, Jase Febres added 13 and Matt Coleman III 10 for Texas. Freshman Kalib Boone scored 12 points and had seven rebounds for Oklahoma State, which lost its fourth straight contest.