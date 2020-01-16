Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans benched Marcus Mariota in mid-October. That doesn't mean the Titans aren't making sure to tap the quarterback for help during their playoff run. Mariota has been busy in practice mimicking the upcoming quarterback from Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson and now Patrick Mahomes as the Titans prepare to play the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Mariota also has gotten into each of the past three games, completing a pass in two and going out as a receiver in last week's win in Baltimore. Mariota says he'll do whatever he can to help the Titans.