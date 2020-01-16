Historic Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speech donated to University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic speech made in Chicago in 1965 has been donated to the University of Memphis.
The 20-page document, which includes handwritten corrections and additions by Dr. King, was purchased at auction in 2017.
U of M supporter Avron Fogelman previously loaned the speech to the University to observe the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.
King concluded the speech with the iconic phrase “We shall overcome.”
That is the same way he finished a speech in Memphis on Mar. 31 1968, days before he was killed at the Lorraine Motel.
