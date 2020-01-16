Home BancShares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) _ Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $73.3 million.
The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $289.5 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $662.7 million.
Home BancShares shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.
