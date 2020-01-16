Knights of Columbus to distribute coats for kids in honor of MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Knights of Columbus Timothy J. Coyle Council 9317 will distribute brand new winter coats for children on Monday to commemorate MLK Day.
The Knights will be joined by students from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, who raised nearly three-quarters of the funds necessary to provide 72 new winter coats, along with the assistance of Memphis Police from the Tillman Precinct.
The coats will be distributed from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lester Community Center at 317 Tillman Street.
Coats are distributed on a first come, first serve basis and range in sizes from boys and girls size four to teen boys and girls size XL. Individuals to receive the coats have been pre-designated through local efforts.
For more information, contact Michael McCusker (Tennessee State Deputy) at (901) 378-9424.
