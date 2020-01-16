Later start time approved for new high school in Lakeland

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Lakeland is making a big decision that will impact students and parents. Soon, high school students in Lakeland won’t have to wake up as early for school.
The Lakeland Board of Education approved later start times for its first high school. Officials voted and approved for the start time at the new high school to be 8:15 a.m.
Board members said that’s due to recommendations from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics that start times should be close to 8:30 in the morning.
Doctors said this decision of a later start time supports adolescent health. The later start times will be for the Lakeland Preparatory School that is set to open and serve students in 2022.
The school currently operates as Lakeland Middle Preparatory School and will start serving 9th graders in two years. Then add a grade level each year.
Right now, the school serves grades 5-8 but eventually will serve grades 5-12. Beginning in August 2022, all grade levels will start at 8:15 in the morning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.