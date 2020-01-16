Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TOM COTTON-WHITE POWDER
Arkansas man gets probation after mailing powder to senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 78-year-old Arkansas man has been sentenced to a year of probation after mailing white powder and a threatening letter about slavery reparations to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton’s office in Washington two years ago. Henry Edward Goodloe, who is black, admitted in federal court in August that he mailed an envelope containing a modest amount of white powder to the white senator's office. Goodloe also sent a note stating that “maybe this will get your attention." The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker admonished Goodloe Tuesday to have “no communication or other interaction” with Cotton without permission.
SPECIAL ELECTION-ARKANSAS HOUSE
2 advance to runoff in primary for Arkansas House seat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for an Arkansas House seat that had been held by a civil rights attorney who died last year are advancing to a runoff. Joy Springer won a plurality of votes in Tuesday's primary for the District 34 seat and Ryan Davis finished second in the four-person race. The two will face off in a Feb. 11 runoff. The Little Rock seat had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October. The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Roderick Talley in the March 3 special election.
ARKANSAS LAWMAKER DEATH
Woman charged in former lawmaker's death faces new charges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker faces new charges alleging that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim's ex-husband. Authorities on Tuesday charged Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O'Donnell was charged last year with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins. An affidavit filed Tuesday says four inmates told a State Police investigator that O'Donnell talked with them about killing Collins' ex-husband and making the death look like suicide.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Arkansas circuit judge candidate appeals removal from ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas district judge is appealing his removal from the ballot as a candidate for a circuit judge position. KAIT-TV reports that Lawrence County District Judge Adam Weeks filed the appeal Friday with the state Supreme Court after being removed from the ballot on Jan. 7. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza ordered Weeks' removal from the ballot because of a 1994 conviction for using fictitious car tags. Piazza said in his ruling that it seems “absurd,” but that the state constitution bars people convicted of crimes that involve acts of deceit, fraud or making a false statement from running for certain elected offices.
UNIVERSITY STUDENT KILLED
Driver in fatal student mishap did not seem under influence
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A University of Central Arkansas police report says a student who fatally struck another student with his vehicle did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police say 19-year-old UCA sophomore Rebekah Harpool died Jan. 9 at a hospital where she was taken after being struck on a campus parking lot a day earlier. KATV reports that police said the driver told officers he was not using his cell phone at the time, is cooperating and provided his cell phone to investigators.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
2 Arkansas officers cleared for duty after shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Fayetteville's police chief says the two officers who fatally shot a man who killed a fellow officer can return to duty after an investigation exonerated them. A Fayetteville Police Department internal investigation concluded that Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce acted reasonably, justifiably and properly when they fatally shot London Phillips on Dec. 7. The pair killed Phillips after he killed officer Stephen Carr outside the police station while he was sitting in his patrol car. Sgt. Anthony Murphy says the officers will return to work on their next scheduled shifts.