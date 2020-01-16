More clouds, more rain and a cold blast on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds with colder conditions through the afternoon. A few showers are possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s to around 50. It will be windy at times with gusts over 20 mph out of the northeast.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.
FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds with highs in the 50s. A stray shower is possible but showers may become more numerous by evening. It will be windy with gusts out of the south at 15-30 mph. Temperatures may rise some Friday night with rain moving in ahead of the next cold front.
WEEKEND: Rain will continue Saturday morning, then move east by afternoon. Some areas may even get a little sun late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s early on Saturday then fall rapidly into the low 30s on Saturday night with a clearing sky. Look for full sunshine Sunday, but highs will only be in the 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Unseasonably cold air will hang around with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and lows in the low to mid 20s each morning. Highs will reach the 40s by Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. The next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.