SCSO confirms body found in Parkway Village pond was missing security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a body found earlier this week in a pond at a Parkway Village apartment complex was in fact a security guard who went missing in December.
The wife of 81-year-old Curtis Harris said Monday that her husband and his truck were found in a pond at Ten Mile Creek Apartments where he was working the night he went missing.
Adorthy Harris told WMC Action News 5 earlier this month that she spoke with her husband around 7 p.m. the night he disappeared. She said he was going to get dinner but never returned to work.
It was Harris’ second day of work at the apartments.
On Monday, police responded to a report of a body in the pond next to the entry of the apartment complex. Harris’ family and pastor showed up at the scene to see a wrecker pull his blue Dodge Ram from the water.
SCSO said Thursday the medical examiner confirmed that it was Harris. His cause of death is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.