SkyCop cameras installed across Jonesboro

SkyCop cameras installed across Jonesboro
Crews worked Thursday to install three SkyCop cameras in and around Jonesboro. The cameras can detect license plates and gunshots. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 4:43 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police installed three new SkyCop cameras Wednesday, Jan. 15.

According to a Facebook post, the units are located at the intersection of Nettleton and Hester, the first entrance on Gladiolus Dr. and the intersection of Caraway and Glen Place.

Three SkyCop units were installed today. These units are located at the intersection of Nettleton and Hester, the first...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Police said nine units are now up and recording video.

Last week, police installed cameras at the entrance to Craighead Forest Park, Flint/Nettleton and the Parker Park Community Center.

Jonesboro Police worked alongside CWL to install three more SkyCop cameras today, bringing the total across Jonesboro to...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, January 9, 2020

In recent months, officials also installed cameras at Cedar Heights/Melrose, Melrose/Belt and Race/Fairview.

Jonesboro city officials recently announced in December that the city received ten new cameras, with one of the cameras installed at Cedar Heights.

The camera at Cedar Heights is able to read license plates and can recognize gunshots, honing in on a specific area, officials said.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.