SkyCop cameras installed across Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police installed three new SkyCop cameras Wednesday, Jan. 15.
According to a Facebook post, the units are located at the intersection of Nettleton and Hester, the first entrance on Gladiolus Dr. and the intersection of Caraway and Glen Place.
Police said nine units are now up and recording video.
Last week, police installed cameras at the entrance to Craighead Forest Park, Flint/Nettleton and the Parker Park Community Center.
In recent months, officials also installed cameras at Cedar Heights/Melrose, Melrose/Belt and Race/Fairview.
Jonesboro city officials recently announced in December that the city received ten new cameras, with one of the cameras installed at Cedar Heights.
The camera at Cedar Heights is able to read license plates and can recognize gunshots, honing in on a specific area, officials said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.