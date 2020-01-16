University of Memphis plans to launch Kindergarten program at Campus School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis plans to open another addition to its Campus School.
A press release from the university explains the kindergarten addition was made possible by a $1 million renovation to an existing building. Construction is expected to being within the next couple of months.
Campus School has severed the U of M community for decades and currently serves grades 1-5.
“Adding kindergarten to the Campus School curriculum not only advances our University Schools’ goal of diversity, inclusion, and access within our schools, it also opens the doors for more dynamic and robust research and practitioner training programs that can have lasting impact across the district and field of early childhood education,” said Sally Parish, associate vice president for Educational Initiatives.
It’s unclear when the new program will begin accepting students. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.