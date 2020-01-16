Woman arrested, accused of pointing pistol at another driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is charged with aggravated assault after police say she pointed a pistol at another driver.
According to an affidavit, the victim told police he had been involved in a road rage incident near Raleigh Millington and Yale Road.
He said a construction area forced all lanes to merge and when he merged a white 2018 Nissan Altima got behind him and continuously honked at him.
The victim said when the lanes opened back up the suspect pulled beside him and began yelling and cussing at him, and eventually pointed an aqua-colored pistol at him.
Police say the suspect’s reported tag information was registered to 30 year-old Desiree Jones.
Jones admitted to owning the vehicle and an aqua-colored pistol but denied any knowledge of the road rage incident.
She was taken into custody Thursday.
